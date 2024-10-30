And just like that, the year of celebrity engagements continues. Following in the footsteps of new fiancées Lady Gaga, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emma Roberts (to name a few), on October 30, Nina Dobrev and her longtime boyfriend, Shaun White announced their engagement on Instagram. The Vampire Diaries alum was the first to report the news, captioning her IG post, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé,” over photos of the couple just seconds after she said “yes.” One of the post-proposal pics shared a close-up of Dobrev’s breathtaking engagement ring, which her devoted fans described as “perfect for her.”

According to an exclusive interview with Vogue, Dobrev’s new sparkler is a 5-carat creation from celebrity-approved jeweler, Lorraine Schwartz — one of Blake Lively, Meghan Markle, and Hailey Bieber’s favorite designers. The silhouette of her center stone is unclear, however, Laura Taylor, a jeweler at Lorel Diamonds, believes the center stone is an elongated cushion cut diamond. “The lengthened diamond is both modern and elegant, and it is often a popular choice thanks to its excellent brilliance and elongating effect on the hand,” Taylor tells TZR. The thin yellow gold band gives the ring a subtle vintage appeal that “enhances its classic beauty.”

As for the gem’s setting, Olivia Landau, a gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut recognizes it’s subtle unique accents. “The north, south, east, and west-set compass prongs accentuate the feminine rounded corners of her diamond,” Landau says. “Elongated cushion cuts can be quite rare because a classic cushion is square with rounded corners like a pillow cushion.” This curved shape is a popular alternative to the oval cut, she adds.

Based on the size and quality, Taylor estimates the ring’s value to be between $220,000 and $270,000. If the stone’s is indeed natural, Landau claims it could be worth up to $300,000. “Picking a minimalist style ensures that it will flow seamlessly with Nina’s ever-evolving looks and pursuits, providing a touch of sophistication that matches any outfit or setting,” Taylor says. So, stay tuned to see how she wears it on the red carpet.

Usually, celebrities prefer to keep their engagement story private. But not this couple. The professional skateboarder gave Vogue the inside scoop, and even shared that his proposal plans were thwarted multiple times — thanks in part to Dobrev’s “extremely organized” personality. So, to throw Dobrev off the scent, White commissioned the help of industry professionals, starting with his publicist who sent her a fake invitation for a CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City. “He made the invite look so legitimate,” Nina said. After her stylist Kate Young dressed her in head-to-toe Chanel, she headed to the West Village hotspot for the presumed A-list affair. Instead of being greeted by Wintour, Dobrev locked eyes with White under an extravagant arch of white roses. After she said yes, Vogue shared that Dobrev and White celebrated with friends and family until one the next morning.

With an engagement ring this gorgeous, there’s no doubt Dobrev’s wedding gown (or gowns) will be equally eye-catching.