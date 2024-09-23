No need to overhaul your entire life when you’re in the mood for serious change — sometimes, simply switching up your hair color has the same effect as a new job or moving cities. You literally start to see yourself in a new light, which explains why, when celebrities go for a hair revamp, they tend to tweak the rest of their aesthetic along with it. Just look at Kendall Jenner, for example. Only days after transforming from a lifelong brunette into a sunny blonde, she embraced a whole new look at Milan Fashion Week. Jenner’s flipped ends hairstyle embodied so much retro charm — along with her vintage-inspired outfit — that it rivaled the actual runway shows in terms of attention. And not that photos say everything, of course, but it sure does seem like the hair overhaul has had an uplifting effect on the supermodel.

Photographers captured Jenner’s flippy, ‘60s-style ends as she sat in the front row at Bottega Veneta, arguably the biggest celebrity draw of Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025. With her high-necked brown dress with the gathered waist, Jenner looked even more retro — surely her goal that evening. It looks like she might have undergone a bit of a trim, to, with those flipped-out ends sitting just at or below her shoulders.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Erickson Arrunategui was the creative mastermind behind Jenner’s vintage hair moment at Bottega, arguably one of MFW’s most standout celebrity moments of the season. He gave Jenner’s an immaculate center-part to anchor the whole look, which also served to show off a bit of dark root smudge. When colorist Jenna Perry turned the model blonde last week, she intentionally left a bit of grow-out for a more natural look — an increasingly popular move for celebrities that’s trickled down into salons across the world.

It’s pretty thrilling that Jenner’s already served up this much inspiration only a week into her new life as a blonde. With Paris Fashion Week here to close out September, it’s not a stretch to think she has even more excitement coming.