Beyoncé’s glamorous lifestyle might feel other-worldly in so many ways, but she still has her moments of extreme relatability. The desire to shake up her billion-dollar look for major events and new seasons is definitely want of them — who out there hasn’t wanted an aesthetic refresh just in time for fall? If a change is indeed on your radar, Bey’s latest switch-up is certainly one to consider. Created just in time for the true start of autumn, Beyoncé’s new teddy bear blonde hair color takes her signature shade of deep gold and artfully revamps it for the cool weather ahead.

Of course, this revitalized take on Bey’s usual blonde comes courtesy of her longtime colorist Rita Hazan, founder of her eponymous, celebrity-favorite salon. In a new interview with TZR, Hazan describes the fresh shade as a warm, sun-kissed beige. It’s the color “you would imagine a teddy bear is,” she explains, “but it still has ribbons of blonde in it.” It’s a pretty major departure from Beyoncé’s previous two looks, which were considerably lighter — and one, created for her Cowboy Carter album cycle, was even an ultra-bright platinum.

Just ahead, Hazan breaks Bey’s new hair color down for TZR.

Hazan and Beyoncé have been working together for years now, collaborating on some of the star’s biggest moments both professional and personal. Considering the pair are so creatively inclined, it’s not a surprise when Hazan shares that they’re constantly looking for fresh ways to change up Bey’s style. “This color is a perfect transition in-between seasons,” she tells TZR. “We like to create a new shade without changing her look entirely, and this adds a rich feel without changing her blonde [altogether].”

Indeed, in post-salon photos of the superstar singer on vacation, fans can clearly see that her base color is indeed a bit deeper, but illuminating, creamier pops of light blonde still frame her face. The technique, often referred to as a “money piece” has been a favorite of Mrs. Carter for quite some time now. “This shade of blonde is different from previous versions on Beyoncé because it’s not as light as it has been — the warmth gives it more of a fall vibe — so it works with her fall fashion,” Hazan adds.

Fall officially starts on Sept. 21 and already, this new blonde feels like a home run. Hazan and Beyoncé seem so creatively in tune, and the colorist shares what a pleasure it is partnering with the star. “I love working with Bey,” Hazan says. “She’s always open to changing up her look and is extremely involved in the process. I always try to take her vision and bring it to life — we love all the looks!”