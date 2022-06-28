These Ultra Casual Bottoms Are Kendall Jenner’s Forever Piece For Summer

Everybody has their favorite forever piece that they wear year after year, as if in defiance of the perpetual ebbs and flows of the fashion cycle. Even those who are normally eager to embrace the latest trends can’t help but go back to their old, tried-and-true favorites every now and then — celebs included. Take Kendall Jenner’s denim overalls as an example: The model has been wearing the unfussy garment for years and recently donned yet another pair of practical denim bottoms. In doing so, she re-confirmed her everlasting love for the comfort-forward and stylish garment, solidifying its permanent place in her summer wardrobe.

On June 28, the model shared a mirror selfie, wherein she wore a pair of medium blue overalls, via her Instagram story. Underneath her denim dungarees, she layered an ultra oversize, forest green Erica Malibu California sweatshirt from Brandy Melville. On this occasion, the model decided to forgo the accessories altogether for an extra casual, pared-down look, as there seems to be no jewelry in sight. “Never taking my overalls off,” Jenner captioned her Instagram story post. Approximately two hours after, she also shared a selfie video that was recorded inside a car, suggesting that she was likely wearing the bottoms on her day off, while out to see some friends or run errands around town.

For photographic evidence of Jenner’s enduring penchant for the utilitarian denim bottoms, turn to her Instagram post from September 2020. At the time, Jenner spent the day lakeside and wore a set of denim overalls by Calvin Klein while enjoying her time in nature. On that occasion, she wore a pink Camilla bikini top from BANANHOT underneath — likely for convenience purposes, so that she would be ready to dive into the water at any time.

Are you convinced that Jenner’s go-to summer piece should be in your wardrobe, too? If you’re nodding yes, add one (or a few) of the TZR-approved denim dungarees, ahead, to your virtual checkout cart.

