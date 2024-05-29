Model and actor Cara Delevingne is no stranger to starring in campaigns for some of the most iconic names in fashion, including Burberry, H&M, Zara, and Chanel. And now, in honor of Pride Month, the American Horror Story: Delicate star is adding another to the list — for an important cause. Cara Delevingne appears alongside actor/singer Jeremy Pope for Calvin Klein’s new “This Is Love” campaign, ushering in a collection of intimates and apparel designed to celebrate love and the LGBTQIA+ community.

The campaign, which also features models/dancers Stella Maxwell, Janick Heilijgers, Tinglei Liu, Monet Lauren, Vinson Fraley, Greta Hofer, Diego Pasillas, Mauro van de Kerkhof, and Charlie Knepper, was shot by photographer Gordon von Steiner and feels like a love letter to the ‘90s. Delevingne, Pope, and company dance in pieces from the collection to the back drop of “100% Pure Love,” a 1994 club hit by Crystal Waters. The overall effect is one of joyous, inclusive celebration, and this nod to the past is a perfect fit for the brand, which had some of its most iconic campaigns back in that era (Kate Moss, anyone?).

This isn’t the first Pride collection the Planet Sex host, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, has been a part of. In 2020, she worked with Puma on a rainbow-emblazoned line of clothing and accessories that benefitted organizations including GLAAD and The Trevor Project. The Calvin Klein collection will similarly benefit LGBTQIA+ supportive causes. The brand has announced its commitment to sharing a portion of proceeds with Transgender Law Center and ILGA World.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Delevingne expressed the importance of lending her face to Calvin Klein’s pride efforts and shared her admiration for her queer-identifying peers — specifically the younger generations that are increasingly less afraid to express exactly who they are. “There is so much more freedom to be who you want to be, of course there are still struggles and there is still so much to fight against but I get so inspired by people in the queer community," she told the outlet.

You can follow Delevingne’s lead and show your LGBTQIA+ pride this month and beyond by sporting styles from Calvin Klein’s new “This Is Love” collection, includes intimates (bralettes, briefs, thongs) as well as loungewear/sleepwear, tees, and accessories for all gender expressions. Pricing for these pieces ranges from $22 (for a logo thong or brief) to $80 (for a tank dress). Decked out with rainbow and prideful slogans, this collection is a joyful take on CK’s go-to basics, which have been beloved since the ‘90s.