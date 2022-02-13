It seems like everyone from casual skin care connoisseurs to bona fide super models have started to incorporate sculpting face tools into their beauty routines, and it’s easy to see why. The addition of facial massage, whether manual or via a gua sha stone, roller, and more, can work wonders when it comes to depuffing and defining both your jawline and cheekbones. It’s all about getting that static lymphatic fluid moving, so the extra “puff” around your face drains out your lymph nodes and you’re left with a radiant, oxygenated, and defined complexion.

But with the sheer range of facial tools on the market right now, it can be tough to know where to begin. Luckily, the most important point to consider when adding a new device to your skin care routine is also the easiest (depending on your schedule): using it consistently. All the fancy electromagnetic gadgets and multi-step regimens won’t do squat unless you commit to, you know, *actually* using them every day — or at least a few times per week.

So if you’re curious about introducing a tool into your skin care lineup, or you’re on the hunt for something new to try, check out six tried-and-true sculpting face tools below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through this article.