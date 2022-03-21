Keke Palmer’s ‘70s-Inspired Nails Just Ended Your Hunt For Easy Summer Manicure Inspo

If you’ve ever felt indecisive about your nail shade, you’re certainly not alone. But luckily, Keke Palmer has just delivered a welcomed reminder that there’s no need to choose just one color because multicolored nails are, in fact, a look. In a brand new cover for Bustle, the 28-year-old multi-hyphenate channeled a retro feel, courtesy of a gloriously playful vintage wardrobe, a bold, structured hairstyle, and a gorgeous pop of blue on her eyes. Her manicure, the work of celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, tied everything together with a rainbow of muted jewel tones.

Styled by Tiffany Reid, Palmer stunned in a slew of ‘70s-inspired outfits including a pink and orange high-necked blouse, a slinky copper dress, and an olive green gown with sequin and feather details. Her blue eyeshadow look was complemented with Twiggy-esque eyelashes and a soft, neutral lip color courtesy of makeup artist Jordana David. Hairstylist Lacy Redway created a triangular hairstyle that you simply won’t be able to stop staring at. Rather than go for a neutral manicure (that’s been go-to trend for most celebs lately), Bachik leaned into the colorful vibe of the shoot and created a fun, multicolored manicure on Palmer that’s sure to spark some serious spring nail inspiration.

Sharing Palmer’s cover shoot on his Instagram, Bachik called the nail look a “70’s Vibe Multi Colored Mani.” He’s kept her nails short and painted each one a different color: forest green, burnt orange, magenta, and a powder blue that looks similar to her eyeshadow shade. Not only does the look create a gorgeous color story, but it’s a super low-maintenance way to get in on the current nail art craze.

Chrisean Rose Bustle

It’s also a simpler take on the colorful French manicure trend. The rainbow look surged in popularity in 2021, with celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Beyoncé opting for brightly colored tips. As proven by looks like Palmer’s, the multicolored trend hasn’t slowed down whatsoever in 2022, particularly muted tones like chocolatey browns and earthy greens.

Of course, the beauty of multicolored nails is that you can create your very own color story regardless of what’s trending at the moment — so feel free to take this as a sign to get a little creative with your spring manicures this year.