We’re only a month into 2026, but it’s looking like the year’s biggest beauty and style trends actually dropped ten years ago. Chokers, bomber jackets, platform pumps: 2016 is back. While thus far, this has primarily manifested itself in the form of fashion (and heavily filtered Instagram photo dumps), it was only a matter of time before 2016 beauty got a 2020s update, too. Which is why Keke Palmer attending the premiere of her new tv show, The ‘Burbs, in matte cut crease eyeshadow wasn’t inherently surprising — but her take on the look was inherently stunning.

For the event, held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, Palmer donned head-to-toe Gucci, including a chic headscarf tied over her perfectly finger-curled pixie. The scarf provided excellent face-framing for her makeup, created by artist Kenya Alexis: Brown-lined lips with softly diffused pink lipstick in the center, bronzy base makeup, and the pièce de résistance, cut-creased eyeshadow in shades of pinky-beige and brown. Concealer-carved brows, sharp winged liner, and heavy lashes served as the finishing touches.

The full-beat glam would have looked right at home in 2016, a year characterized by heavy contour, fun, dramatic eye shadow looks — you wanted to get the most out of that multi-pan palette — and full-coverage foundation. Indeed, that very year, TZR’s top beauty picks included the latter two (how’s that for primary sources).

(+) Olivia Wong/Getty Images (+) Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Palmer’s dramatic look falls under the umbrella of maximalist makeup — which, as pro MUAs told TZR earlier this year, is set to make a major comeback. “At this time, the trend feels rebellious, and it’s exciting,” said artist Charlie Riddle. “It’s a chance to really have fun and make a statement.”