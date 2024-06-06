No matter how many Pinterest boards you create, channeling your favorite celebrity’s signature style is more difficult than you might think. Well, if you’re a fan of Katie Holmes’ sartorial prowess (who isn’t?), the fashion muse just made it so easy to copy her New York cool-girl aesthetic in your everyday wardrobe. On June 6, Holmes’ much-anticipated collaboration with the French label, A.P.C. dropped online, and it features a collection of timeless must-haves right up Holmes’ alley.

News broke of A.P.C.’s Holmes-led collection on Saturday, June 1 via a black-and-white photo of the star on the brand’s Instagram. Around the same time, Holmes confirmed the news and shared her affection for the label in a press release. “A.P.C. is a beautiful French brand and one that I have loved since I discovered it. The simplicity of design is born out of sophisticated consistency to details and form,” said Holmes. This collaboration is a long time coming for Holmes — she’s worn A.P.C. pieces both on and off screen since the ‘90s. And if you keep tabs on her top-notch street style, you know the label’s elevated basics still have starring roles in her daily rotation today. Most recently, back in April, she wore the brand’s Leonie Sweater in dark gray while out with her daughter, Suri Cruise.

For fans of her off-duty attire, you’ll be pleased to hear this collection gives off the same laidback yet luxe vibes of her recent street style selections. According to a press release, the line features 12 highly-feminine pieces as well as an assemblage of extremely refined accessories, both of which mirror “French elegance and typical New York chic.” The ready-to-wear label also confirmed that a majority of their current designs are reinterpreted in this collection, including the Louisa blouses, the Juliette sandals, the Elisabeth jeans, and the Grace bag. Alongside the re-edits of some of A.P.C.’s best-selling styles, Holmes also helped design “a quilted coat with a slim build reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy’s style, as well as a vest suit that perfectly embodies her penchant for mixing genres.”

In addition to the black-and-white imagery, Holmes teased a few more looks from the drop with another photoshoot. In the first close-up, the Dawson’s Creek alum styled a red ribbed long-sleeve top that we’ll definitely keep in mind for fall. For a different shot, she paired a coquette-ish cream blouse with a navy mini skirt adorned with statement buttons. Another image captured the style icon in classic Holmes pieces, starting with a gray button-down coat and baggy dark-wash jeans. Then, she ditched her topper and went shirtless, allowing her quilted shoulder bag to grab all the worthy attention. And now a moment for the pièce de résistance of the collection: her pastel quilted maxi dress, which took style cues from a model quilt made by Katie Holmes’ mother.

To no surprise, Holmes took a very hands-on approach to this collaboration. According to a press release, Holmes drew sartorial inspiration from the A.P.C. archives Rue Royale in Paris — a fitting source of creativity given her penchant for archival pieces. “I love vintage and truly enjoyed stepping into the memories of A.P.C. garments of the past,” Holmes shared in a statement. “Bringing the inspiration from collections from the early 2000’s and working to make them modern and relevant to the 2024 customer was such a joyful and satisfying experience.”

As if Holmes’ official imagery didn’t deliver enough outfit inspo, the day before the launch, the A-lister gave fans a taste of how she styles the new A.P.C. assemblage on the daily. While en route to the label’s store in SoHo on June 5, Holmes posed for the paparazzi in head-to-toe A.P.C., starting with the navy Rosa camisole, the gray Emma Jacket tied around her waist, and the dark-wash Elisabeth Jeans. She continued her socks with sandals streak by wearing black ankle-length socks with the collection’s croc-embossed Juliette Sandals.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Holmes’ approach for this collab was to create classic separates that can work seamlessly with any piece in the drop. “One can mix and match the pieces to create many different looks that suit one’s individual style,” Holmes shared in a press release. “There are day looks and night looks. Professional and playful. Suits, skirts, jeans, flats, heels, jackets.” All this to say? There truly is something for everyone, so get your hands on the collection while you still can. Shop the curated edit below for some of our favorites as well as everything you need to add her latest OOTD to your closet.