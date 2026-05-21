After it was announced back in March that actor, director, writer and producer, Katie Holmes would be honored at the 2026 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala, the actor — who is no stranger when it comes to participating in an evening dedicated to the arts — had plenty of time to plan her outfit ahead of time. When the May 20 affair at Cipriani on 42nd Street finally arrived, Holmes worked with stylist and collaborator, Brie Welch to pull off an all-American look as a fitting homage to the New York City occasion.

Everything Holmes wore, from her dress, jewelry, and even down to her shoes, was made by American designers — as noted by Welch in an Instagram caption post event. The actor arrived wearing a two-piece cream crinkled runway look from Ashlyn New York’s Spring/Summer ’26 collection. The dress featured Seoul-born designer, Ashlynn Park’s signature peplum aesthetic (she operates her label out of NYC, per its title).

Holmes didn’t stop the Americana theme there, she continued going with it vis-à-vis her accessories, too. She wore a $60,000 diamond necklace from New York-based jeweler, Arielle Ratner’s Gatsby collection as well as an accompanying pair of equally stunning Art-Deco earrings from the same line. Holmes’ suede thong sandals were even plucked from recently resurrected New York footwear brand Herbert Levine.

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The former Dawson’s Creek star was joined by her mom Kathleen Stothers-Holmes in a rare mother-daughter appearance. Also in attendance was Zac Posen, Katie Couric, Michael Imperioli, Iris Apatow, Constance Wu, Alex Hurt, and Michelle Ochs.

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“Katie Holmes embodies the spirit of artistic curiosity and commitment that defines ABT,” said American Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Susan Jaffe in a press release announcing Holmes as this year’s award recipient. “Her genuine love for the arts and steadfast support of our mission make her a truly deserving honoree.”

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The night ended with a special preview performance of Don Quixote, which will open this summer at the Metropolitan Opera House. Proceeds from the gala will help support the organization’s performances, education programs, and community initiatives.