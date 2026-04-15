When Katie Holmes makes a public appearance, it’s usually so buzz-worthy that it can spark an entire movement. Remember her viral 2019 street style moment wearing the infamous Khaite cashmere bra and cardigan? A simple, unplanned paparazzi photo caused such a ripple effect — spreading the word about the then-emerging-designer and creating so many copycats for seasons to come — that it’s one of Holmes most iconic fashion moments. So, you can imagine the buzz she can generate when styling an outfit that’s actually meant to be photographed. On April 14, the actor attended the gala screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary at Lincoln Center. And since the evening was dedicated to Brunello Cucinelli, Holmes wore a custom look designed by the Italian luxury label.

She was styled by her friend and collaborator Brie Welch in a classic Holmes signature: an off the shoulder top with her bra strap exposed. Unlike her 2019 Khaite look, this crisp button down tucked into a beaded high-waisted floor-length gown matched a formal dress code attire. But whether she’s hailing a taxi or heading up the steps to David Koch Theatre, the New Yorker will always deliver a look for the history books.

Aside from breaking the internet again with another risqué bra moment, Holmes called in a little help from an old friend. She nodded to her past with a full-blown red carpet reunion with ’90s and early aughts Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson.

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The pair posed for photos together while smiling and laughing — just like they were their WB characters Joey and Pacey again, but all grown up.

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The evening brought out other celebrities close to Cucinelli, like Martha Stewart, Allison Williams, Shonda Rhimes, Naomi Watts, and more. The Gracious Visionary, which chronicles the life and legendary career of the Italian designer, is set to be released sometime in 2026.