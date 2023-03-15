Katie Holmes is single-handedly leading the charge toward spring and summer, both through her outfits and with her always-distinct beauty choices. The past several years have seen Holmes bloom beyond her comfort zone with daring ensembles and bold makeup moments, but it’s her glossy brunette hair that’s enjoyed the most experimentation. Her latest look, though — and perhaps her most effortless? — might be the best yet. Katie Holmes’ naturally curly hair was left loose and free-flowing as she made her way through New York City in a cheerful, soft yellow suit set. Even in the still-freezing temperatures, her look is like a fresh burst of spring.

While it’s unclear if Holmes is working a perm at the moment or finally unveiling her born-with-it texture, the nature of these curls — their notably “imperfect” structure and tousled layering — make it clear that, however Holmes arrived at this look, a curling iron was not involved. Even when Holmes has worn tight curls to red carpet events in the past, they’ve been significantly more uniform in shape and size, a tell-tale sign of hot tool use. A recent photo of Holmes’ wet hair, in which damp curls can be seen already forming, corroborates the theory, too. But if there were ever a season to ditch the diffuser, irons, and straighteners, it’s the onset of carefree, happy-go-lucky spring.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s an especially breezy look when paired with her swingy suit and dewy, simple makeup that’s largely just focused on emphasizing her eyes. Holmes has always leaned into a low-key yet sophisticated aesthetic clothing-wise, but her hair is often the exception to the rule. Just check out her edgy, razor-cut micro-bangs from fall 2022, or her sultry snake braid at a January 2023 taping of The Tonight Show.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

To get the most of out of natural waves and curls, a designated styling cream can make all the difference for shape, shine, and frizz. For tighter curls (think Type 3 and Type 4 hair), the right hydrating curl cream or mousse will add moisture and definition without weighing down the spirals. For hair on the wavier side, like Holmes’, an air-dry cream and (or!) a wave-enhancing spray lends the same effect. As the days get longer and warmer, nothing’s so freeing as letting your natural hair simply do its thing.