Award season is virtual yet again. When celebrities are working with limited real estate — the camera only really captures from the waist up — it's important to emphasize the upper portion of a look. This is where accessories make an entrance as a sparkly chandelier earring or colorful bejeweled necklace can completely change up their fashion game. Such was the case with the jewelry at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. Celebrities, with the help of their stylists, debuted the most dazzling baubles from coveted fashion houses like Lorraine Schwartz to Harry Winston.

One of the most memorable jewelry moments of the night came from actor Andra Day, who wore the most elegant and shimmery baubles from Chanel. Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland went with celebrity-beloved jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. She chose a pair of stone-covered earrings to wear with her red off-the-shoulder dress.

Based on tonight, it's clear jewelry should never be an afterthought in one's outfit. In fact, it's imperative you slip on a sparkly something-something for your own Zoom meetings come Monday morning (gown not required). Take some styling inspiration directly from your favorite stars, below.

Jewelry From The 2021 Golden Globes: Sarah Hyland In Lorraine Schwartz

@sarahhyland

Hyland skipped the necklace in favor of these diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz for the Golden Globes. They added a bit of glitz and glam to her red carpet outfit.

Jewelry From The 2021 Golden Globes: Andra Day In Chanel Fine Jewelry

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CHANEL)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday actor did not skip out on accessorizing. She wore a diamond spiral bracelet, a luminous stone ring, and a beautiful leaf motif ear cuff — all the pieces were from Chanel.

Jewelry From The 2021 Golden Globes: Kaley Cuoco In Harry Winston

The actor turned to one of the most classic jewelry houses for Golden Globes night: Harry Winston.

Jewelry From The 2021 Golden Globes: Laverne Cox

Cox showed fans a close-up of her bold earring from Dena Kemp.

(More to come...)