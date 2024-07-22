Given her fiery Leo Sun placement, it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Lopez kickstarted her birthday celebrations a bit early this year. Even though she doesn’t turn 55 until July 24, the multi-hyphenate threw a Bridgerton-themed birthday bash in the Hamptons on July 21 with a presumably star-studded guest list. A few hours ahead of her extravagant regency-era celebration, Lopez styled her first birthday outfit — a white floral Zimmermann set — during a long lunch with friends and family. PSA to any fellow Leos out there: grab a pen and paper because the birthday style inspo is endless.

Before she likely donned an empire-waist pastel gown straight out of Daphne Bridgerton’s closet, Lopez was snapped by the paparazzi at Arthur & Sons, an Italian tavern in the heart of Bridgehampton. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was joined by her mom, her son, Max Muñiz, and a few friends for the mid-day lunch. She looked summer-ready in the aforementioned double-white co-ord from Zimmermann, complete with a tied blouse and high-waisted scalloped shorts. Both pieces were adorned with floral cross-stitch embroidery atop the shirt’s neckline, long sleeves, and the hips of her bottoms.

In true J.Lo fashion, her pre-party ‘fit certainly wasn’t lacking on the accessories front. The A-lister leaned into an overall raffia theme with her main accents, including pink platform wedges from Gucci and a compact basket bag monogrammed with Dior’s iconic emblem. From there, she popped on statement octagonal sunglasses from Chloé, a gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, as well as an eye-catching pendant necklace, and matching drop earrings.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Her actual special day is quickly approaching, so, keep tabs on Lopez’s Instagram for the rest of her birthday attire. Knowing J.Lo, her latest look certainly won’t be the last. In the meantime, you can channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below.