Kate Middleton’s Red Coat Was Connected To Princess Diana In A Subtle Way

For some celebrities, curating a collection of clothing and accessories first begins with finding new designers to add into their closets. You’ll notice stars like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa, for example, are constantly discovering new brands to try and sharing the finds with their fans. For the royals, on the other hand, it’s all about sticking with the brands they love. Kate Middleton, in particular, loves her Catherine Walker coat dresses and Penelope Chilvers boots. Another label that she is fond of, too, is LK Bennett. Middleton’s red coat in Wales, which she wore on Sept. 27, came from the British affordable luxury brand.

The Duchess of Cambridge — nay, the Princess of Wales — and Prince William (aka the Prince of Wales) visited the country after formally adopting their new royal titles with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. They paid a visit to St. Thomas Church, which was converted into a food bank, and the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station. For their special trip, Middleton opted for her aforementioned LK Bennett red wool coat with gold buttons and underneath, she wore a Boden cashmere black sweater with Roland Mouret Axon trousers. Her outerwear, you may have noticed, had a serendipitous connection to Princess Diana as the style is named the “Spencer” coat. (Princess Di’s maiden name was Spencer.) Additionally back in 1981, Princess Di wore a black and red outfit while making her first official visit to Wales.

Middleton in 2022:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Diana in 1981:

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

While Princess Diana styled her short red jacket with a black midi skirt, Middleton gave the look her own special twist by layering her wool coat over laid-back basics. To complete the outfit, she carried an elegant Grace Han handbag and wore a pair of sleek black pumps. You can copy the royal’s fall-inspired ensemble by adding a bold, red coat into your own outerwear collection ahead. You can purchase Middleton’s exact number, or similar variations from the likes of Salvatore Ferragamo and Stella McCartney.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.