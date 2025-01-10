If you follow the Prince and Princess of Wales on Instagram, you know the couple’s usual content focuses solely on their royal duties. For instance, Prince William and Princess Kate frequently inform their 16.8 million followers on recent public outings, upcoming visits, and new health-related updates. However, in true Royal Family form, their private life is kept extremely confidential. But on Jan. 9 — Middleton’s 43rd birthday — Prince William broke tradition with a shockingly personal message. “To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable,” the Prince wrote on IG, alongside a portrait of Middleton in a laidback look.

A few hours into Middleton’s special day, her husband of 13 years delivered an unexpected post. “George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W,” Prince William added. According to People Magazine, the previously unseen photo of the Princess was captured by Matt Porteous, the official photographer for the Royal Family in summer 2024. In the close-up, Middleton looked effortlessly chic wearing numerous casual staples, starting with a stark white button-down. From there, she layered a black blazer overtop, as well as a plaid scarf. Then, the fashion muse tucked her timeless button-down into skinny jeans in what appears to be a dark navy wash. Instead of lots of jewelry, Middleton accessorized with only her engagement ring: a sapphire and diamond ring that famously once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Even though her birthday pic was taken last summer, British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the Princess spent her day at home in Adelaide Cottage. On the grounds of Windsor Home Park, Middleton was joined by her husband and their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. “While usually still in Norfolk at their Anmer Hall home, for Princess Catherine’s birthday this year they returned early to Adelaide Cottage, so her children could be back to school," Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Now that Middleton has returned to the spotlight (after she confirmed she’s cancer-free in Sept.), you can expect more public appearances from the Princess in 2025. While you await her next excursion, channel her birthday ‘fit via the curated edit below.