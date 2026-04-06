After spending Easter out of the spotlight for the past two years, Kate Middleton and Prince William — joined by their three kids, Charlotte, Louis, and George — resumed their usual festivities yesterday, attending a service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Never one to shy away from wearing her wardrobe mainstays, the Princess of Wales opted for a cream Self-Portrait skirt suit, which she was last seen wearing in 2022 for a visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists alongside Princess Anne.

The outfit in question featured a form-fitting tailored blazer adorned with two front pockets and lace appliqués, cinched with a coordinating belt. On the bottom, Middleton slipped into a matching flowy midi skirt. While her two-piece look may have been plucked from her closet, the royal did debut a new piece for the occasion — a statement hat courtesy of milliner Juliette Botterill. Coordinating with her cream look, the teardrop-shaped design was festooned with hand-cut oak leaves. Middleton is no stranger to the London-based label, having stepped out in several of the brand’s hats over the years, including a bright blue wide-brim style at the 2025 Trooping the Colour event.

Middleton further accented her Easter mass ensemble with a Nano Montreal bag from her go-to label, DeMellier, and brown leather Ralph Lauren pumps. For jewelry, the Princess of Wales opted for Bahrain pearl drop earrings — one of her most beloved pieces — along with an Annoushka diamond eternity ring and a second sapphire-and-diamond eternity ring from G. Collins & Sons.

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Middleton’s 10-year-old daughter followed a similar color palette, wearing a latte-and-chocolate brown coat dress layered over a breezy white frock. Meanwhile, Prince Louis and Prince George coordinated with their father, Prince William, in sharp navy suits. For the Easter service, Middleton and Prince William were joined by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family. As noted, the couple skipped the annual tradition over the past two years — in 2024, Middleton was undergoing cancer treatment, while in 2025, they celebrated privately at their Norfolk country home. It’s safe to say fans were eager for their return.