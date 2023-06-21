Although Kate Middleton is not one to shy away from a bright hue or poppy pattern (just this week she opted for a green Andrew GN coat dress in celebration of Trooping the Colour), it’s her more timeless, traditional fashion moments that have made her such a style icon. Take for instance her most recent ensemble. On June 20, to celebrate the reopening of her patronage, the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a white pleated dress by Self-Portrait, accessorized with a classic Chanel Wallet on Chain bag. And while the look, and specifically the handbag, feel like classic Middleton at first glance, it’s worth noting that the logo-ed accessory is actually a slight departure for her.

In fact, if you follow her style you know the royal typically gravitates towards sleek clutches and top handle bags from the likes of Emmy London, Smythson, Jimmy Choo, and Mulberry that don’t feature noticeable branding. However, it seems Middleton felt like rocking Chanel on this particular day and who can blame her — the Wallet on Chain style is a cult favorite after all, and aside from the double C logo, the purse is an understated piece. Additionally, according to the Chronicling Kate website, the royal might’ve chosen to wear the brand as a nod to the Chanel Culture Fund, which is supporting the Yevonde exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Middleton’s avoidance of ostentatious fashion extends to her clothing choices, too. You will never find her in a heavily monogrammed sweater or outerwear — instead, she prefers more polished and timeless IYKYK brands like Emilia Wickstead and Catherine Walker. Thus, her latest Self-Portrait piece checks off all these aforementioned boxes. She completed the rest of her look with her go-to Aquazzura bow pumps (Meghan Markle also owns the same style) plus pearl and diamond earrings from Heavenly London.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Luckily, if you’re a fan of Middleton’s outfit, you can scoop up almost all of her exact pieces ahead, including her Wallet on Chain purse from Chanel.