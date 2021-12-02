Kate Middleton’s '70s-Inspired Top Was A Departure From Her Minimalist Style

Kate Middleton typically opts out of wearing fleeting fashion trends. The royal gravitates towards classic pieces — like neutral-colored vests and uncontroversial knitwear — which, as history has proven, will always remain en vogue. In other words, she favors a timeless aesthetic. However, it appears one fashion trend has caught the duchess’ eye — and she just cemented it into her style file permanently. On Dec. 2, Middleton wore a paisley blouse by Ralph Lauren, which can be interpreted as a nod to the ongoing 1970s style resurgence. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution exhibition at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, so her boldly printed, retro-inspired top was an apt and artistic choice.

If you’ve noticed an increase in psychedelic motifs on clothing — mushrooms, aliens, or trippy florals — you’re likely aware that the ‘70s currently has an unrelenting grip on fashion. Thus, it’s hardly a coincidence that Middleton broke her minimalistic style habit with a pussycat bow top in a paisley print — the neckline and pattern both have undeniable ties to that decade. The rest of her ensemble, however, kept with her traditionally understated aesthetic. Middleton tucked her groovy blouse into a pair of nondescript black trousers. She chose a navy blue croc-embossed belt and delicate gold hoop earrings for accessories.

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

One theory as to why 1970s-inspired trends have come back into style with such ferocity is their mood-boosting abilities. Swirling and colorful prints like Middleton’s paisley top in addition to retro silhouettes — think flare pants and oversized lapels — feel playful and fun. This hypothesis behind the decade’s resurgence also aligns with the year’s dopamine dressing trend, which encourages everyone to express optimism through their outfits.

If you wish to also participate in this joyful, 1970s-inspired fashion moment, you can easily do so by snagging Middleton’s same Ralph Lauren blouse for yourself below. Her top is only $135, making for yet another affordable piece to pull out of her closet. You’ll find a few other paisley blouses included ahead, too.

