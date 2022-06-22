Kate Hudson Wears This One Summer Shoe With Both Her Bikini & LBD

It’s officially swimsuit season — hello, warm weather! To celebrate this time of year, celebs are flooding their Instagram feeds with bikini pics, showcasing their expertise in posing in the sun and styling their swimwear. For some stars, the key to accessorizing a swimsuit employs simple accessories like a sultry body chain or an oversized sun hat. On the other hand, some celebs like to take their swimsuit style up a notch by utilizing extra creative pieces to complete their poolside ensembles — take Kate Hudson’s recent white bikini look for example.

On June 21, the actor shared a video on Instagram where she flexed her toned abs in a matching white bralette-style top and bikini bottoms set. To add some extra flare to the look, she styled her suit with a pair of sparkly bow heels from Stuart Weitzman. As she moved for the camera, the sunlight hit the shoes just right, creating ample opportunity to show off their gorgeous embellished details and PVC straps. But that wasn’t the only surprise from Hudson’s look. Later in the video, she slipped on a little black dress over her bikini, revealing a seamless and quick outfit changes. Her footwear, of course, happened to pair perfectly with the heels as well.

While almost anyone can emulate Hudson’s all-white bikini look, her feminine and playful ensemble was seemingly designed for brides-to-be. Copy her outfit formula by styling your favorite white two-piece set with a pair of radiant heels. You can even use her quick outfit change trick, if you’re rushing from the beach to your bachelorette dinner. Go for styles like the bralette, which Hudson is wearing, an underwire suit, or even a bandeau top that will look discrete under the night-out look that you’ve planned.

See TZR’s top picks to recreate Hudson’s look, ahead. The maker of her suit is still under wraps, but don’t worry, you’ll be able to shop her exact shoes plus similar swimwear and dresses.

