Menu
(Celebrity)
Let These Celebrity Crimped Hair Moments Inspire Your Next Party Hairstyle
The vintage style makes a *major* comeback.
By
Amanda Ross
6 hours ago
@beyonce
No longer reserved for ‘80s costume parties, crimped hair is making a serious comeback in Hollywood and beyond. Here, we’re taking a look back at some of the best celebrity crimped hair moments to inspire your next go-around with the crimper.
@arianagrande
These extra-voluminous crimps paired with Kim Kardashian’s overall look find themselves somewhere between antique baroque and ‘70s disco queen. Fun fact: celebrity stylist Chris Appleton actually used an
undone wire hanger
for this tight curl pattern.
@kimkardashian
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.