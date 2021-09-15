Kate Hudson’s Entire 2021 Met Gala Beauty Look Costs Under $300

On a night as prestigious as the Met Gala, it’s common practice for celebrities to be decked out in high-end, luxury brands from head to toe — including their beauty looks. But at Monday night’s event, Kate Hudson mixed things up by going for products that are not only affordable but completely clean and plant-based. In fact, her entire skin care and makeup routine cost just $287. The newly-engaged star looked fresh and youthful in a pale pink two-piece outfit by Michael Kors and matching monochromatic makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Quinn Murphy used Alicia Keys’ skin care brand, Keys Soulcare, to prep Hudson’s skin and W3LL PEOPLE to create her soft glam look.

“The overall look is monochromatic and blushy, even on the eyes,” Murphy said on Instagram. He also “I wanted Kate to look like an active American girl who plays sports, loves nature, and being outdoors and also can throw on a gown in a quick minute and attend a black tie gala. It’s modern, not fussy and glamorous and that is what American design is all about.”

To create a glowing base for makeup, Murphy first applied Keys Soulcare’s newest offering, the niacinamide-packed, Promise Serum all over the face, neck, and décolleté. He then used another new product, Keys Soulcare Radiant Eye Cream, to further lock in hydration under the eyes. A thick coat of Keys Soulare Comforting Balm and a spritz of the Reviving Aura Mist completed Hudson’s skin care.

Murphy started the complexion with W3LL PEOPLE Bio Stick Foundation, which gives a silky satin finish to the skin. He then used the Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer to conceal any imperfections and highlight under the eyes. Hudson’s subtle bronze was created using the Superpowder Bronzing Powder on the apples of the cheeks, then Nudist Multi-Use Cream Stick in the shade Nude Rose as an all-in-one cheek glow. Murphy says he loves that this product provides the perfect pigment of blush, while the shimmer acts as a highlighter.

For the eyes, Murphy used W3LL PEOPLE’s Power Palette Eyeshadow; he used the dark bronzy brown shadow on her eyelids and blended it up into the crease, then added a pink blush on her outer corners and in the crease to make her green eyes pop. He then lined the upper lash line with Fresh Lines Eye Pencil in Brown, applied two generous coats of Expressionist Pro Mascara to both the top and bottom lashes, and set the brows with Expressionist Brow Gel in Brown.

Hudson’s look was complete with a swipe of Nudist Lip Butter in Afterglow, HydroLip Gloss in Berry Bae, and Superpowder Loose Brightening Powder to make sure her makeup stayed fresh all night long.

