Historically, I’ve been known to roll my eyes a little bit at “Child Looks Exactly Like Parent!” headlines. Why, yes, they do; when you inherit 50% of your genes from someone, there’s a solid chance you’ll bear at least a passing resemblance to them, celebrity or not. But some famous progeny really are at that “wow, for a split second, I thought I was looking at a throwback photo of her mom” level of look-alike; amongst them, Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford. And with her latest ‘90s supermodel blowout, the resemblance was stronger than ever.

For the July 27 premiere of her new series The Shards, Gerber hit the blue carpet in a slinky beaded column by Maison Valentino. While the gown had an almost 1920s vibe, the hair pressed fast-forwarded by about 50 years: Stylist Jamal Scott gave the star a bouncy, classic blowout, with lots of volume at the roots and a subtle side part with over-direction. The style could have come straight out of Crawford’s modeling portfolio circa 1993 — and highlighted the geometric bone structure and arresting brown eyes passed on from mother to child.

For makeup, artist Hos Hounkpatin gave the model-turned-actor glossy lips, sky-high lashes, subtle shimmer on the lids, and bronzed, airbrushed skin. On her fingertips, Gerber donned a milky nude manicure.

(+) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Crawford was also in attendance for the premiere, and was snapped at the after-party wearing —what else? — a glossy, bouncy blowout. How very high-glam mommy and me.