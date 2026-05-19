Some friends have matching tattoos, while others own coordinating bracelets. But Kaia Gerber and Jake Shane? The fashion-forward duo just made a strong case for matching Chanel bags. On Monday night, while grabbing dinner at Beverly Hills sushi hotspot Matsuhisa, Gerber and Shane stepped out in a twinning moment — right down to their designer carryalls.

And it wasn’t just any handbag the friends carried. Gerber and Shane both co-signed the burgundy Maxi Flap bag from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection — Matthieu Blazy’s debut line for the storied fashion house. Retailing for a staggering $9,300, the roomy silhouette featured silver-tone metal hardware and slender adjustable straps. The model and internet personality both wore the bag slung over the shoulders, though it can also be styled crossbody. The Maxi Flap is also available in a light brown colorway.

Holding hands en route to the restaurant, Geber and Shane looked every inch the inseparable duo, opting for coordinating outfits, too. Gerber, for her part, wore an open-back, shawl-style white top from All My Love with low-rise dark-wash jeans — making the case for the polarizing, early-aughts-inspired denim trend. On the model’s feet were black suede ballet flats from her recent collaboration with French footwear brand Repetto. Sleek shield sunglasses and thin gold hoops completed Gerber’s dinner ensemble.

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Meanwhile, the Therapuss podcast host kept things equally pared-back in a long-sleeve white tee, medium-wash jeans, and slim white sneakers. Shane also showed support for his pal in a blue baseball cap emblazoned with “Library Science,” the name of Gerber’s book club, which she launched in 2024 alongside freelance writer Alyssa Reeder. Clearly, Gerber and Shane’s matching Chanel moment wasn’t the only sign of their close friendship.