Kaia Gerber inherited a lot from her mother, legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford. She got her poise, stature, runway walk, and essentially her entire face — eyebrows included. Crawford might have several signature features, but her full, elegant brows have always been one of the most noticeable. She passed that trait right down to her A-list daughter, who isn’t afraid to make them feel even more individualized with a beloved Gen Z technique. Gerber’s fluffy eyebrows are supersized and fanned out to their maximum length. Brushing them up and out is a way to really highlight each individual hair, especially towards the center. And at the star-studded TIME 100 Next Gala on Oct. 9, they looked fuller and more naturally voluminous than ever.

Gerber arrived at the event in a sheer Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear gown, paired with simple black pumps and glossy waves styled through her hair. The gala celebrates the best and brightest activists, thinkers, and artists from the up-and-coming generation, like Sabrina Carpenter, Victoria Monét, and Ashley Park. In fact, Gerber herself landed a spot on the list, making her look for the big celebratory gala extra important. To match the fine vertical lines seen on her Ferragamo gown, Gerber brows were fluffed up and cemented in place, continuing the sleek, lifted theme.

Gerber’s supermodel pedigree is rooted in the ‘90s. After all, that’s when her mom rose to prominence. And while her rich chocolate brown waves and and minimalist style often channels similar looks Crawford wore when she was Gerber’s age, there are certain aesthetics from the decade she’s sat out, like the current skinny brows craze, recently spotted on celebrities like Rihanna and Cardi B. It just goes to show that she’s a master of partaking in throwback trends that fit into her personal style, and knowing which ones to sit out. A modern Gen Z approach, if you will.