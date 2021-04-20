This Often Overlooked Accessory Was Just Revived By Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is the definition joie de vivre. The Oscar-winning actor is known for her energetic, graceful smile and that air of eternal cheerfulness that seems to surround her at all times. That joyful quality — in conjunction with her stellar acting skills, of course — has landed her many beauty and fashion campaigns in the past. For April, her latest partnership is with the celebrated luxury accessories label Chopard. Roberts stars in its newest watch campaign dubbed Happy Diamonds.

The ads not only spotlight Roberts’ carefree spirit, but also her knack for wearing classic pieces like a Chopard watch. After all, the actor’s known for her many styles of jeans and has crafted a wardrobe of essentials everyone should look to for inspiration by the time one hits 50. “There is something about looking at a watch that, every time you look at it, the jangling balls, these sparkling diamonds . . . pretty rad!” the actor said in a BTS video. “It’s good stuff.” Happy Diamonds was directed by the Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, styled by Roberts’ long-time stylist Elizabeth Stewart, and lensed by Shayne Laverdière’s photo camera. This isn’t the first time Roberts has worked with the Swiss luxury jewelry house as she previously wore the brand’s dazzling diamond-encrusted emerald drop pendant to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

The very first Happy Sport timepiece debuted in 1993 and now Roberts is seen debuting new styles including the Happy Sport 33mm. The stainless steel design with diamonds cost $16,000 — an investment you might be inclined to make after seeing how it matches with everything. You can keep your outfit classic with a puff-sleeve blouse and trousers or pair your Chopard timepiece with a billowy dress for summer. Roberts’ campaign is a solid reminder, too, to not overlook watches the next time you get dressed.

