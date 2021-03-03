Serena Williams & Her Daughter Have The Same Taste In Shoes — These Photos Are Proof

Serena Williams, a designer and champion athlete, has many endorsement deals under her belt. One of her most notable partnerships is with luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman. The tennis superstar became a global ambassador for the company in May of last year, gracing numerous campaigns alongside other fashion icons like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Moss. What makes Williams' new Spring 2021 Stuart Weitzman campaign extra special, however, is the fact it includes her precious 3-year-old daughter, Alexis "Olympia" Ohanian Jr., who Williams has called her "mini me." Together, Williams and Olympia model Stuart Weitzman's latest footwear collection.

This is the first time the iconic mother-daughter duo has appeared in a national campaign together. "Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget," Williams said in a statement. "While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It's the best part about being a mom." In the campaign, dubbed Footsteps to Follow, the dazzling duo embody love, strength, and beauty while wearing the stylish and functional footwear from Stuart Weitzman's new shoe range. The collection is all about paring down to the essentials.

(+) Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman/Ethan James Green (+) Courtesy of Steward Weitzman/Lewis Mirrett INFO 1/2

The key footwear styles featured in the spring collection include a pair of classic animal print sandals called the Lyla 75 sandal — a perfect companion to a neutral colored body-con midi dress. For those who want a style that reads more comfy-casual, the square-toe Lyla Flat is a great option that pairs perfectly with jeans and a tee. For those looking to stomp into the new season in a pair of sturdy boots (that are a step above the good ol' Dr. Martens), the Norah bootie is a great choice — style it as you would your favorite Chelsea boot. Finally, the gladiator sandal fans, like myself, will want to get their hands on the Gala Lift — a more edgy take on the classic gladiator shoe style.

Williams' fans will be pleased to know that her Stuart Weitzman collection also has a charitable component. The brand has partnered with Vital Voices, an international nonprofit committed to investing in women leaders, and selected Judith Martinez, Founder and CEO of InHerShoes Movement, as its next grant recipient. After you're done looking at the adorable photos of Williams and her daughter, shop some of the shoes featured in their spring campaign, below.

