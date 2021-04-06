When you talk about size-inclusive brands that are changing the way curvy women shop, names like 11 Honoré, Universal Standard, Loud Bodies, and Almost There likely come to mind. The common denominator here is that these brands cater to an often neglected category of shoppers by traditional retailers. In the spirit of giving plus-size women even more summer fashion options to choose from this season, 11 Honoré launched a clothing collection with Lena Dunham. This is the first time the luxury plus-size brand has partnered with a celebrity to create special pieces.

For Dunham, this was the perfect opportunity to finally release her own plus-size collection — a goal that has been on her bucket list for a long time. “I’ve wanted to create a plus-size collection ever since I settled into my adult (post-twenties, post-hysterectomy) body and started to really feel the gaps in the market,” she said in a statement. “The main way I shop is through 11 Honoré because they make it possible to get the items I fantasize about from designers who don’t historically make plus-size, and they’ve created a really powerful community for plus women who love fashion.”

In working on this collaborative range, the actor and producer took style cues from women she saw on the streets of New York City while growing up. “Each item is inspired by and named after a place in SoHo in the ‘80s/’90s,” Dunham said in a statement. “When I was growing up, it was an emerging neighborhood full of artists of all kinds and the major feeling was of freedom — of style, of the mind. So with this collection, I wanted to offer pieces that any woman could feel powerful and powerful in, and that could supplement her other pieces to elevate her everyday style and make her feel like her body is as valuable as anyone else’s.”

The collaborative clothing line includes a geometric take on the classic floral print, which was inspired by the work of the actor’s father, Carroll Dunham, and brought to life by 11 Honoré’s Design Director Danielle Williams Eke and Dunham. The actor admitted that the entire collaboration ended up being a creative family project of sorts: “My father designed the floral pattern on the dress and my mother named the pieces after some of our favorite SoHo spots, so it was a family affair in evoking that time and energy.”

All of the garments, including the aforementioned floral number, come in sizes 12 to 26 and retail for anywhere from $98 for a basic white tank to $298 for the feminine scalloped-hem blazer. The collection is comprised of five pieces: a matching skirt and blazer set, a geometric floral dress, a buttery-yellow silky-smooth shirt, and a basic white tank. All the pieces were designed to be easily styled with any items you might already have in your wardrobe. Pair the matching workwear set or the flow-y summer dress with your favorite pair of trendy sandals or slides and you’re good to go.

In addition to selling 11 Honoré-branded merchandise, the label also offers pieces from other size-inclusive brands like Good American (it makes the anti-skinny jeans Gigi Hadid loves) and Veronica Beard, which is Jill Biden-approved. Scroll on to shop the pieces from the new 11 Honoré x Lena Dunham range below, or check out these eight luxe plus-size brands for some further size-inclusive style inspo.

