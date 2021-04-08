Biossance Partners With Reese Witherspoon To Bring Awareness To The Clean Beauty Movement

When Reese Witherspoon loves something, she isn’t shy about letting people know; the Little Fires Everywhere star is constantly sharing her interests on social media and encouraging others to get on board, whether that’s in the form of a book club or an exercise challenge. That’s why it’s no surprise that the 45-year-old has taken on yet another project in a joint effort to bring awareness and momentum to the clean beauty movement — and that’s just part of Witherspoon’s plan along with Biossance as the sustainable beauty company’s newest global brand ambassador.

The five-year partnership between the two was announced on April 7, with Witherspoon sharing in an Instagram post her reasons for entering into this unexpected position. As the actor noted, she’s always been conscious of what goes on her skin, but her “curiosity has grown” around clean skin care after years spent on movie sets. “I am so happy to have found an incredible, female-led brand that checks all the boxes,” she continued in the caption. “My skin has truly never felt healthier, and I’m so proud to work with such a strong industry leader that empowers women to make beauty choices that are sustainable and effective!”

According to the brand, the work between the new ambassador, Biossance, and its scientists will entail a few things. First and foremost, it will center around creating educational content, “empowering today's beauty community to become savvier, more health-conscious consumers,” noted a press release. In addition, Witherspoon will develop limited-edition items featuring her favorite products from the brand. (So it’s probably a safe bet that some of the formulas from her three-step routine will be involved.)

Witherspoon may seem like a surprising choice as Biossance’s new ambassador, yet the entrepreneur has proven a longtime interest in beauty; in 2017, she was named the “Storyteller-in-Chief” of Elizabeth Arden. And again, she’s known for her ability to engage others in her interests — something that didn’t go unnoticed by the brand.

“Reese is a champion of empowerment and education. Her relatability, genuine desire to learn, and passion for her beliefs engages everyone she reaches,” said Biossance President Catherine Gore. “We are honored to partner with her in advancing our mission toward a more sustainable future for our planet through clean beauty.”

There are surely some exciting things to come from this partnership, so keep a close watch on Biossance’s and Witherspoon’s Instagram accounts in the coming months. And while you wait, slather on a few of the star’s favorite products from the roundup ahead.

