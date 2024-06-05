‘Tis the season for all white everything. It-girls are getting dressed up in breezy LWDs and radiant blanc pedicures are peeking out of all those must-have sets of sandals — even the most-reached for wines are white this time of year. Leave it to Joey King, though, to take the color trend one step further by incorporating it into her summery makeup look. On June 3, King wore head-to-toe eggshell for a special Disney For Your Consideration event, at which she promoted her recent Hulu series We Were The Lucky Ones. King’s white eyeliner — carefully layered over a thin, traditional black wing — not only matched her warm weather-friendly outfit, but underscored its summery, downright beachy appeal.

King’s entire look really epitomizes the season’s top styles. The cut of her top, her dampened, brushed-back hairstyle, and the all-over color palette feel decidedly casual, while her razor-sharp eye makeup and statement earrings formalize the entire thing — a perfect balance for summer. White eyeliner has been a popular move for decades now, but it’s often a frosted, retro finish or simply packed into the lower waterline for a brightening, widening effect. Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño went in a different direction with King’s look, first applying that defining black wing over lash-volumizing mascara before painting a crisp streak of white directly above it.

The two-tone combination makes King’s eye color pop while tying together every element of her look. Stark, radiant whites might be a perennial summer favorite, but this layered liner is a fresh way to incorporate it into formal and casual moments alike. Really, it might just shake out to the single biggest makeup trend of the season.

There are a few distinct ways to get that same effect at home. For more buttoned-up occasions, absolutely opt for King’s layered look — the black base acts as a guideline, and when applied close to the lash line, makes everything seem fuller and more voluminous. But for relaxed get-togethers and beach days, you can skip the extra step and just go right in with the white. Not only will it glorify and amplify every eye color out there, but the shade’s simple nature seems so effortless on the lids.

First her “Prada bob” and now summer’s it-makeup moment? King’s beauty influence seems to only grow stronger by the day.