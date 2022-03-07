Dior’s Iconic, Rule-Breaking Lipstick Is Entering A New Era

If you’re a devoted lipstick lover you surely have at least one shade of the Dior Addict Lipstick in your makeup bag. Though the lipstick and its upside-down packaging were originally conceived as a fashion accessory, it’s become so much more than that. The high-pigment, high-shine formula is everything so many want in a lipstick: easy to apply, available in a variety of trendy shades, and housed in chic yet functional packaging. Now, the luxury lippie has been redesigned under the guidance of Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup.

Along with Dior laboratories, Phillips developed a breakthrough formulation now composed of 90% natural ingredients and infused with nourishing jasmine and plum oil. He also introduced a new palette of 40 shades, featuring both new classics and original creations, including the new Dior 8, a universally flattering brick red.

“It [Dior Addict] was supposed to be the ‘younger’ lipstick for Dior,” Philips tells TZR. “It was the first upside-down lipstick, which gave it a twist. It was almost like rebellious beauty. Over the years, we found out that it was not just a young girl that was attracted to the Dior Addict line, but a woman who was young in spirit who likes shine. They love the easiness, the effortlessness, but at the same time, there was a cute aspect to it.

For the relaunch of the lipstick nearly 20 years later, Dior wanted to update the product for the modern woman. A big part of that, Philips says, is environmentally-friendly packaging. The brand kept the iconic shape and functionality of the lipstick but has now introduced bullet refills to cut down on waste. To reaffirm Dior Addict’s original and long-held stance as a fashion accessory, the relaunch has also welcomed a limited-edition line of refillable cases, including a textured denim case and another that imitates the stitching of a handbag.

Within the range of 40 stunning shades, Dior has welcomed four newcomers to the Addict line; Dior 8, a brick red that flips the script on traditional red lipsticks, 100 Nude Look, a reinterpretation of the greige created by Christian Dior himself, 720 Icône, an intense rosewood, and 525 Chérie, is a luminous rosy hue.

“100 Nude Look, 720 Icône, and 525 Chérie are some of our iconic shades,” Phillips says in a press release. “I took the opportunity of this Dior Addict launch to put these must-have colors in our new Dior Addict formula, and the result is breathtaking.”

Ahead, get reacquainted with the Dior Addict revamped collection as well as the new range of refillable cases.

