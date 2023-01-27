It’s no secret that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has a soft spot for floral dresses. Those familiar with her style know that she has an impressive assortment of botanical print numbers in her work wardrobe. Although her favorite pieces often come from brands like Oscar de la Renta and Tanya Taylor, most recently Biden added a floral Markarian dress into her White House outfit rotation. She wore the look for the first time earlier this week at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, where she donated her Inauguration Day outfits to its First Ladies collection.

Biden’s new custom floral dress from Markarian featured a midi-length silhouette and was made from a blue and gold floral brocade fabric. The stunning number also had short sleeves and a square neckline. You can see how the color and print echoed both of her Inauguration Day outfits in the photo, below. Lastly, Biden finished her ensemble with a pair of beige Vlogo slingback heels from Valentino.

It’s worth noting that Biden donated not one but two outfits to the Smithsonian. She wore the blue coat and dress set from Markarian during the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol back in January 2021. The ivory dress adorned with red floral embroidery, on the other hand, was custom-made by Gabriela Hearst for Biden to wear during that evening’s celebration. Additionally, the first lady included matching face masks for both outfits into her donation, as a token of recognition of the health crisis that took over the world nearly three years ago.

This historic moment deviated a bit from tradition, however, as first ladies typically give away their Presidential Inaugural Ball looks to the institution. In Biden’s case though, she didn’t get to wear one as social gatherings were still strongly discouraged when her husband President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Unfortunately, Biden’s new Markarian dress is not available to shop. But, you can still copy her look with a similar number in the same blue and gold floral print from the label, or opt for a close alternative from Oscar de la Renta ahead.