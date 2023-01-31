Even in a full-on constellation of stars, Jennifer Lopez always manages to shine so bright. Regardless of if she’s on the red carpet, on stage, or at a private event, she stays ready with glamorous hair, and makeup staples that take even the most straightforward outfits to the next level. In fact, you might even say that J.Lo has ascended to an even higher rank of celebrity — she’s someone other A-listers turn to for inspiration as well as civilians. Just check out Lopez’s look from Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th anniversary celebration. Though surrounded by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, and even Oprah herself, Jennifer Lopez’s wrapped bun and soft, glam makeup are a sight to behold.

The anniversary celebration had more top-tier celebrities than some major award shows. The intimate dinner party celebrated legendary brow artist Anastasia Soare and her eponymous brand of products that helped revolutionize both eyebrow care and cosmetics. Legions of Soare’s Hollywood clients turned up to toast the pro, including Priyanka Chopra, Lori Harvey, Kris Jenner, Jessica Alba, and Heidi Klum. Many of the A-lit attendees worked a sleek, chic updo, but J.Lo’s was among the best. And unlike many of Lopez’s maximally-glam event looks, this is one absolutely anyone can recreate, too.

Careful twists and a wrapping technique helped elevate Lopez’s bun from classic-cute to full-on glamorous. Presumably created by her (and Kim Kardashian’s) go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton, the bun’s positioning is as important as its wrapped-around nature. By placing the bun atop the crown, rather than just behind it, the brushed-up scalp hair essentially acts as an arrow pointing up toward the larger gathering of hair, heightening the sleek, “snatched” effect of the updo. In fact, even hair that hasn’t been washed in a while lends itself especially well to the look as it’s easier to keep everything well-shaped and slicked down — and if you’re shellacking baby hairs, frizz, and fly-aways with finishing gel, dirty hair works all the better.

To complete her look for the evening, Lopez wore a cool-toned smoky eye and “lip gloss nails” custom created for her by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. Unsurprisingly, her arched brows were shaped and made up to perfection — how could they not be?