Avid fans of Bennifer 2.0 have switched from doting on their early 2000s couple photos to tracking their new appearances together in 2022. The duo’s photo archive has grown extensively, since the paparazzi started documenting their matching street style outfits and glamorous red carpet appearances. For their latest public outing, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended a movie premiere. Lopez wore a white dress while promoting Marry Me, her rom-com film with Owen Wilson, which will be released in theaters on Feb. 11. Bennifer gave off subtle wedding attire vibes in their graceful red carpet ensembles.

Lopez wore an elegant lace Giambattista Valli long-sleeve mini dress. It was a signature design from the Italian fashion designer’s first-ever bridal line called The Love Collection No. 1. The look was unique in that it featured a tulip-shaped skirt that flared out in the back. (The lacy number was also fitting for her movie’s theme, which is about a bride-to-be.) Lopez kept her look light and romantic with a pair of sparkly Jimmy Choo Odette heels and chose a complementing gold crystal clutch.

The whole lewk screamed minimalist bride as one could rock this dress to a courthouse wedding or for a dinner reception. The actor and singer swapped out her signature gold hoops for a luxe pair of Dior Rose Bagatelle earrings. Meanwhile, Affleck looked dapper in a classic black suit. Fans could tell how proud he was of Lopez, as he gave her a tight embrace.

(+) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Although Lopez’s exact dress from Giambattista Valli is unavailable to shop, there are similar options on the market that are equally as refined. If you’re looking for an affordable alternative, scoop up Bardot’s lace mini. For brides who desire a dance floor-appropriate number, opt for Jonathan Simkhai’s Guipurse Lace Dress. Meanwhile, Sea offers an option that works for both day or night — simply style with sandals or ankle boots to dress it down.

