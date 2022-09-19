For every celebrity, there’s typically one or two accessories they naturally gravitate towards. For some, including Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, the most important accessory is a pair of sporty sneakers that give a cool-girl feel to any ensemble. Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Aniston, meanwhile, prioritize jewelry in their looks. For Jennifer Lopez though, white bags are a must-have accessory as the star is always carrying a versatile style. On Sept. 18, she shared a new addition to her coveted purse collection: an affordable piece from Charles & Keith.

The star carried the crescent-shaped bag to the Raising Latina Voices event at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Lopez took to Instagram to share more about the special event, noting that she spoke to “400 Latina small business owners” in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. For the occasion, the star opted for an all-white outfit. She wore a sophisticated and polished Fendi pantsuit with a luxe belt around her waist. To add an elevated feel to the ensemble, she accessorized with dangling gold earrings from Tiffany & Co. and a chain link ring from Jennifer Fisher. Then, she slipped into her cream Valentino platform pumps (they’re one of her favorites) and reached for the timeless shoulder bag.

The singer’s outfit provides plenty of inspiration for your next formal event, whether you’re heading to a business meeting or an upscale date night. All you have to do is add a waist-cinching designer belt to your beloved pantsuits. Then, go for timeless accessories such as platform heels and gold dangling earrings. To complete the look, opt for a crescent-shaped handbag. Lopez’s purse from Charles & Keith confirms that the trending style will be everywhere this year. Ahead, shop her exact bag — the white version has already sold out, but you can shop it in other neutral hues. Plus, peruse a few similar alternatives.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.