Fans of Jennifer Lopez's style are well-aware of her affinity for designer brands. She's famous for wearing head-to-toe Dior looks or full-on Chanel runway ensembles, as was the case on Jan. 20 for Inauguration Day festivities. But every once in awhile, the multi-hyphenate steps out wearing a more discreet item that catches style watchers by surprise. For her most recent appearance on Feb. 3, JLo carried a sleek black handbag from BOYY. The minimalist accessory dubbed the Bobby bag was a departure from her past logo-mania style aesthetics.

She debuted the top handle bag at lunch with her beau Alex Rodriguez in Miami, Florida. For the midday date, JLo chose to wear a casual, yet polished, outfit consisting of a roll-neck sweater and distressed jeans. On top, the star covered up with an ankle-length Brunello Cucinelli sweater-like wrap. Her accessories — oversized aviators and suede booties — added a bit of classic JLo flair you all know and love. The entire outfit was stylish, relatively low-key, and the leather tote, with its gold-toned buckle on the front and sharp shape, complemented the look. In addition, the quietly luxe tote felt like a new direction for Lopez, who tends to reach for branded designs. This is also the first time Lopez has publicly appeared with a BOYY piece, said the label's agency CLD PR in an email to TZR.

VAEM / BACKGRID

For those not familiar with BOYY, the label was founded in 2006 by Jesse Dorsey and Wannasiri Kongman in New York City. Early on, the "anti-It bag," as it was called by Business of Fashion, attracted a popular following that included celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, who was spotted with a BOYY bag in 2018, and Bella Hadid, who wore hers in 2016. Since its NYC days, the brand's headquarter has moved around, first relocating to Bangkok in 2011 (co-founder Kongman's hometown), then landing in Milan, where its permanent showroom is now stationed. Despite the brand's internal movements, externally, the DNA of the BOYY handbags remain virtually the same from when it first launched: clean, logo-free, and elegant. The label, clearly, is still a major player with high-profile celebrities.

As luck would have it, the Bobby bag is the only piece from JLo's look that's still in stock, but that doesn't mean you can't recreate the rest with similar items. Ahead, shop the star's exact It bag and pick up some other items to reconstruct her outfit for your own lunch dates.

