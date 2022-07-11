Despite the fact that they have access to the most versatile and talented stylists in the world, many celebrities still have go-to looks they wear again and again. To those on the outside, it might seem perplexing, but everyone has certain preferences they gravitate toward for one reason or another — A-listers included. Jennifer Lopez, for one, can usually be seen in a soft glam makeup look with her long hair in voluminous waves, but over the weekend, the star tried out a whole new hairstyle — a sleek bun with front braids.

It’s no secret that the Y2K-inspired slicked-back hair and face-framing pieces style has been everywhere lately. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have made it their signature, and it’s also been a trending look among TikTokers. Chris Appleton, the celebrity hairstylist who works both with Hadid and Lopez, even shared the secrets behind the coveted sleek bun on social media.

Now, Appleton has worked this same magic on JLo. The star and her glam team all shared photos and videos of her look this past weekend, in which she’s wearing wispy lashes and smokey liner (courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips) and a sleek, center-parted bun with face-framing braids. It’s not exactly clear what this look is for, but Lopez did tag her company, JLo Beauty, in the caption, so it’s likely something related to the beauty brand.

It’s hard to get a good look at her nails in the photos that were posted on social media, but it looks like she went with a deep red shade. Of course, Lopez’s manicure was done by her longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik.

Though Appleton didn’t share a step-by-step breakdown of the star’s sleek hairstyle, he probably used the same techniques he did in his Bella Hadid tutorial, with a few adjustments. The biggest tip he shared in that video was first separating the hair into two sections, which, according to Appleton, is “the secret that no one does.” He then clips up a triangle-shaped section in the front of her hair before saturating the roots of the rest of her hair in hairspray and brushing it back into a sleek pony. “Snatch those cheekbones back nice and tight,” he noted. “That’s a key part.”

This super-snatched look is certainly stunning on Lopez and proves that she’s still down to experiment with her style. Love that for her.