From millions upon millions of views to her product line constantly selling out, Hailey Bieber proved to be the queen of beauty TikTok in 2022 — and she’s not slowing down in the New Year. In her first video of 2023, the model and Rhode founder shared her New Year’s Eve makeup routine, a soft glam look that featured extra glowy skin and subtly shimmery eyeshadow courtesy of fellow beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. While Hailey Bieber’s nighttime makeup was perfectly suited for the holiday festivities, it’s also just a gorgeous look for any time of year. The clip, posted yesterday, has already amassed nearly 4.5 million views, and thanks to TikTok sleuths, nearly every product has been identified so you can recreate this dewy-glam moment.

As you could have probably guessed, Bieber kicked off her routine using her skin care brand, Rhode, for a glowy base. After smoothing on the Barrier Restore Cream and Peptide Glazing Fluid, she applied bronzer to the contours of her face using a brush. Then, she dispensed a Chanel liquid foundation and a bit more of the Glazing Fluid into the palm of her hand before mixing them together with a beauty sponge and bouncing the mixture all over her face. Fans have seen Bieber doing this foundation trick on TikTok before, resulting in a sheer, radiant finish and lit-from-within glow.

Next, Bieber picks up a TZR fave — the Kosas Revealer Concealer — to brighten her under eyes and high points of her face. After setting her makeup with the Haus Labs Bio-blurring Loose Setting Powder and filling in her brows with the Kosas Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil, Bieber applied a blush cocktail of Kylie Cosmetics Lip & Cheek Glow Balm in a bright pink shade and a soft pink powder blush by bareMinerals. She then uses a shimmer shade from pat McGrath Labs’ Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette as a highlighter before Jenner takes over to create an eye look on the star using a light, shimmery shade all over her lids and along her lower lash line.

To finish off her look, Bieber applies her go-to lip liner and gloss combo using a rosy nude shade from Tower 28 and the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment (which is sadly sold out at the moment, but any clear balm or gloss will give the same effect).

Ahead, take a closer look at the key products from Bieber’s NYE look and get all the winter glam inspo.