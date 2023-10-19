Inside The Silk Dream At Intimissimi Palazzo Event In NYC

Sweet dreams are made of Intimissimi. On October 18, guests gathered at the illustrious Intimissimi Palazzo on New York’s Fifth Avenue to celebrate the store’s re-opening and toast the launch of the "This Is Me...Now" collection. The Italian intimates brand welcomed fashion elite — including BDG Senior Vice President of Fashion Tiffany Reid, TZR Editor-In-Chief Kathy Lee, and TZR Deputy Fashion Editor Alison Syrett — into its revamped interiors, where they were greeted by the soft sounds of violinist Chiara Jamila as they walked through an immersive silken tunnel; it was as if Initimissimi’s luxurious textiles were supersized.

Once inside the enchanting scene, guests had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the covetable designs on display, while a few surprise activations completely immersed them in the world of Intimissimi. Activations kept attendees entertained, while the silk pieces on-hand served as a starting point for new outfit inspiration. Plus, the new "This Is Me...Now" collection front and center (more about that later!).

It was the ultimate fall fashion moment; a chance for VIPs to re-familiarize themselves with the brand’s ethos: sophistication without sacrificing comfort. Here’s everything that went down at the party of the season.

The "This Is Me...Now" Collection

The centerpiece of the evening was the reveal of the highly anticipated capsule collection with brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez. Titled “This Is Me...Now,” the offering features an array of sumptuous silk pieces in gorgeous colors. Highlights include a high-neck underwire bra, a flirty babydoll dress, and chic slip that can be worn in and out of the bedroom. In a nod to the superstar’s stage outfits, there’s also a mix of rhinestone items. The collaboration is available now on Intimissimi.com.

The Atmosphere

Candles punctuated throughout the space created a magical setting that felt worlds away from the chaos of the city outside. As guests walked up the glowing staircase, they were met with an buzzy step-and-repeat photo moment with a backdrop featuring illustrations of the store’s facade. Floral arrangements echoing the Intimissimi Silk color palette (shades of white, rose satin, dust beige) with white peonies and dahlias filled the space, creating a calming environment for attendees to mingle, sip on Cipriani’s Signature bellinis, and grab a bite of tuna tartare on toasted baguette before returning to exploring the collection.

The Moments

Music by violinist Chiara Jamila and DJ Pamela Katz Tick bookended the evening, with the heart of the event being performances by silk fan dancer Adrienne Mora, who moved throughout the guests during planned moments of the evening. Aura readings provided attendees with the best Intimissimi Silk product for their vibe, while artist Deanna First created personal fashion sketches drawn on Intimissimi branded paper — an elegant takeaway and momento to capture such an extraordinary evening.

