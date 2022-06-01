Jennifer Lopez Just Got In On The 'Boyfriend Manicure' Trend & It's So Romantic

Love is in the air — or at least in the nail salon, anyway. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s decades-long romance has seen its share of ups and downs, but they’ve always been fans of PDA. The latest swoon-worthy moment? A very special manicure that spells out to the world exactly how they feel. To complement her nearly nine-carat green diamond engagement ring, Jennifer Lopez’s gold nail decals feature a tiny, glimmering heart on some nails, with a gilded J and B on another. The delicate gold initials are placed between two interlocking arrows, a motif that seems to hold special meaning for the celebrity couple. “If you know…then you know,” teased manicurist Tom Bachik on Instagram, adding an archer’s bow emoji before ending the post with “Jen and Ben forever.” The sweet sentiment naturally drew plenty of gushing comments — even Kerry Washington, the celebrity manicure queen herself, could resist commenting a little red heart of her own.

As for the nails themselves, the intricate letter decals would be nothing without some painstaking preparation steps and a perfect background shade. To make the gold pop, Bachik painted Lopez’s nails first with the GelBottle Inc’s Dune, a sandy beige gel color that veers ever so slightly toward peach to bring out the letters’ warm metallic tones.

Bachik’s been Lopez’s go-to nail guru for years (he did that amazing dried flower manicure everyone was buzzing about) but this could be the pair’s sweetest creation yet. And, perhaps unbeknown to Lopez, the mini monograms are kicking off a major manicure trend worldwide.

It seems like getting your lover’s initials on your nails is the modern version of a tattoo or nameplate necklace. Last week, Kim Kardashian made headlines when she showed off hot pink acrylics that featured a tiny, crystal-studded P, a very public knowledge to her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Kourtney Kardashian, too, has worn Travis Barker’s initials all over her ever-changing manicures, and even Beyoncé herself wore delicate J + B nail decals during their joint On The Run tour.

Adding your partner’s initials to your nails is an easy way to add a bit of giddy, sugary-sweet romance to your everyday — like the adult version of doodling your crush’s name all over your binder. Use dainty decals like Lopez, or have them painted on by your nail tech. The possibilities (kind of like your love) are limitless.

