Jennifer Lopez's Summertime Denim Look Is Easily Replicable

While there’s something to be said for wearing printed maxi dresses and flowing skirts come summer, a classic mini dress is the staple you need to take your warm-weather wardrobe to the next level. When it comes to summertime garments, the extra-short dress reigns supreme thanks to the wide array of styles and fabrications it comes in. Plus, the leg-revealing length allows for even the slightest breeze to hit your bronzed skin, ensuring that you keep cool on a sweltering day. Jennifer Lopez opted for a denim mini dress over the weekend, proving that the style can be a go-to once the thermostat hits above 80 degrees.

On May 15, the star was spotted wearing an oh-so-mini denim dress from Gucci while joining her mother, Guadalupe, and fiancé Ben Affleck at SoHo House in Malibu, California. A week prior, Lopez celebrated Mother’s Day here with her daughter. Her extra short dress made its debut in April 2022 and, of course, features Gucci’s signature Horsebit detailing in a luxe gold hardware on the chest. The small details don’t go unnoticed for the Italian fashion house, as the ensemble has a timeless and preppy polo collar and a perfectly pleated skirt. She kept her accessories minimal for the occasion and wore a pair of extra-tall transparent wedges. She shielded her eyes with a pair Celine sunglasses and carried the Dior Book Tote.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

J.Lo isn’t the only celebrity who opts for mini dresses to combat the warm weather in. Celebs, including Miranda Kerr and Emma Roberts, stunned at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 Show in San Diego while wearing mini dresses to the star-studded event just last week.

No matter where you’re planning on spending your summer, J.Lo’s chic ensemble confirms that mini dresses are the must-have piece for the season. You can easily replicate her outfit for brunch with your own mother, or even for a shopping excursion with the swap of a sneaker. (You don’t want to walk around in heels while toting shopping bags, after all.) Ahead, shop J.Lo’s exact Gucci dress as well as a few other denim minis.