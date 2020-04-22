A lot of things can change throughout a lifetime — your career, your home base, your family, and of course, your relationships. And though some things aren’t always meant to last forever, a memory can last a lifetime — especially if it has to do with a unique piece of jewelry. Just ask Jennifer Lopez, who mentioned how Ben Affleck’s engagement ring plays a funny role in meeting another Hollywood legend.

On April 20, the Hollywood renaissance woman shared a moment she had with Barbra Streisand surrounding her pink 6.10-carat engagement ring from the Deep Water actor in a video with fellow musicians Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Rebecca Judd, and Zane Lowe for Apple Music. In the video, the stars share how they’ve been spending their time in quarantine at home and with their loved ones.

When J.Lo mentioned that she had been spending her time introducing her children to older musicals like Funny Girl — which features Streisand’s Academy Award-winning debut role as Fanny Brice — she also talked about the time she met the iconic actor, who she calls one of her idols, at an Oscar party when she was engaged to Affleck. “He had given me a pink diamond, which was whatever…I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong,” Lopez said in the clip. According to the singer, Streisand asked to see her ring after hearing about it in the media. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ and she asked me about the ring.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Thanks to its size, cut and color, Lopez’s engagement ring from Affleck may have gotten a lot of attention at the time, sparking the trend of colored diamonds for engagement rings (which continues to be a trend for unconventional brides today). However, her ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez — which features an estimated 12-carat emerald cut diamond and is valued at $1 million — proves to be a show-stopping style with timeless and elegant simplicity.

For anyone who considers themselves a non-traditional bride and wants a ring that J.Lo would approve of, scroll down to shop pink engagement rings below.

