Trendy fine jewelry is the easiest way to upgrade a look in just one step. Whether your taste skews timeless or of-the-moment, having a collection of luxe adornments you can throw on is a game changer when it comes to getting dressed. To help you build or expand your collection, you'll find a selection of It-girl favorite jewelry brands to know that enjoy cult status in the fashion industry.

Some labels you probably know from spotting its pieces on Instagram, like Roxanne Assoulin's rainbow bracelets or The Last Line's striking diamond earrings. But, TZR is also highlighting emerging designers that should be on your radar, if they aren't already. Take SVNR, New York- based label known for its eye-catching handmade pieces. Or Bagatiba, founded by LA cool girl Jessie Andrews, which offers up buildable jewelry.

And if you need some guidance on deciding what jewel to purchase, consider brushing up on the spring 2020 jewelry trends. You can never go wrong with a hoop earring, but this season consider an extra large option. You'll be one step closer to looking like Kaia Gerber on the runway. Or, if you're in need of a mood booster, try some fun, colorful jewels, another big trend this season.

If you've been eager to incorporate more jewelry into your repertoire, you've come to the right place. Below, learn more about 17 women's jewelry brands, and shop our favorite pieces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Leigh Miller

If you're into sculptural statement designs that'll elevate your T-shirt and jeans instantly, LA-based Leigh Miller Newman is for you. The designer is inspired by natural patterns and forms rendered into metal, and her hand-hammered earrings and necklaces are true works of art.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Laura Lombardi

Laura Lombardi's hoops have become a major style staple for fashion girls. And its signature brass earrings and necklaces are equal parts elegant and cool. The label incorporates new, recycled and found materials.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: SVNR

New York-based label SVNR is recognized for its sleek slip dresses and beachy jewelry. The handmade pieces are made from discovered, up-cycled, re-used, and natural materials.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Jennifer Fisher

Celebs ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Michelle Obama has donned Jennifer Fisher's jewels — and for good reason. The California native and former wardrobe stylist gives classics a cool-girl spin you can wear alone or layer on. Key pieces include customizable charm necklaces, tubular hoop earrings and statement rings.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Anissa Kermiche

Delicate yet bold, Anissa Kermiche's designs have garnered the attention of the style set, including fashion girls Leandra Medine and Pandora Sykes. Pearls and diamonds set against a unique iteration of lines, curves and circles deliver silhouettes that are artsy and wearable.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Alighieri

Inspired by Dante's Divine Comedy, each piece from the latest collection tells a story. The line's otherworldly designs include coin pendants, wire-like single earrings, and bangles that are imperfectly battered for a one-of-a-kind result that look like a treasured archeological find.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Roxanne Assoulin

A fresh alternative to metals, the design veteran's line of bright tiled jewelry is just plain fun. Witnessed on Instagram everywhere, Roxanne's candy-colored bracelets and chokers are made for stacking. They're nostalgic, vibrant and never serious.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Catbird

A go-to destination for dainty everything, Brooklyn-based Catbird stocks the best minimal jewelry, including thin rings, tiny studs and barely there chains you'll never want to take off.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra's jewelry has become just as adored as its cult-favorite beaded handbags — fans include like the likes of Gigi Hadid and Barbie Ferreira. The designer play with various fruits, flowers, and vivid colors throughout its beaded jewels.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: AGMES

The New York brand encapsulates city chic, combining modern architecture and feminine shapes. Sisters Morgan and Jaclyn Solomon rely on clean lines and sculptural silhouettes that are both timeless and of the moment.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: J.Hannah

LA-based label J.Hannah is a minimalist's dream. The downtown cool designer has mastered simple, yet ultra-luxe jewelry.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Bing Bang NYC

You've probably spotted a fair share of initial or nameplate necklaces on IG from Bing Bang NYC. Equal parts minimal and on-trend, the pieces are treasured by fashion girls alike.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Brinker & Eliza

Founded by a mother-daughter duo, Brinker & Eliza is chock-full of whimsical, adorable jewelry. If you're shopping for the maximalist in your life, look no further than this label.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: The Last Line

Eager for an ear party? Look to The Last Line to embellish your ears in colorful diamonds that are delicate yet have major impact.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Loren Stewart

If you love layering your jewelry, Loren Stewart offers an abundance of pieces that coordinate perfectly together. And its jewels will polish off any ensemble you have planned for the day.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Bagatiba

Bagatiba is the ultimate destination for affordable fine jewelry. The brand's lineup includes vintage-inspired pieces with a modern twist.

Favorite Jewelry Brand: Mejuri

The affordable jewelry line has the fashion crowd hooked, and with good reason. You can find any piece on its website, from simple gold hoops to dainty necklaces.