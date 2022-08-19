In case you missed the latest news, Bennifer is getting married (again) this weekend. The newlyweds will celebrate their special bond in Riceboro, Georgia over the weekend. (Ben Affleck has a private estate in Southeastern Georgia.) Naturally, there will be plenty of imitable fashions — as evidenced by Jennifer Lopez’s crop top and trousers outfit. The casual yet romantic look served as a sartorial prelude to the big occasion. The best part? Her entire ensemble is under $140. (You can check out her entire look here.)

On Aug. 18, Lopez and Affleck were photographed while out and about in downtown Savannah with Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz and Affleck’s three children, Violet Affleck (16), Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck (13), and Samuel Garner Affleck (10). For a day of exploring the historic city with her family, the bride-to-be put together a neutral beige outfit that comprised a duo of pieces from Amalie the Label: an ivory-hued crop top and a pair of wide-leg linen trousers to match. While Lopez’s breezy pants felt like a quintessential summer piece, her top featured all-over ruching on its bodice, adding a romantic element to the casual end-of-summer look. For shoes, the actor slipped into a pair of black, $70 platform sandals from her own footwear line, JLO Jennifer Lopez. Lastly, she added a pair of designer sunnies — the cat-eye Armour shades from Balmain ($730) — for a luxe touch.

You may not be familiar with the label behind Lopez’s ensemble, and for good reason: All evidence suggests that J.Lo is the first star to wear Amalie the Label in public. The brand is available to shop exclusively at Showpo, an affordable Sydney-based e-tailer, as one of its in-house labels. At its core, the brand serves as a more sustainable, eco-conscious leg of the business. The bulk of Amalie the Label pieces are made from linen and other eco-friendly materials like tencelis — a plant-based fiber, which requires considerably fewer resources like water, energy, pesticides, and fertilizers in production — while still retailing at an affordable price point. (For example, the most expensive piece on the site currently sells for only $120.)

In the edit ahead, you’ll be able to shop Lopez’s exact outfit. Plus, you can browse TZR’s picks for emulating a similar celeb-approved summer look.

