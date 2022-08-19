(Celebrity)
PSA: Jennifer Lopez’s Pre-Wedding Outfit Is Under $140
Her exact pieces are still in stock.
In case you missed the latest news, Bennifer is getting married (again) this weekend. The newlyweds will celebrate their special bond in Riceboro, Georgia over the weekend. (Ben Affleck has a private estate in Southeastern Georgia.) Naturally, there will be plenty of imitable fashions — as evidenced by Jennifer Lopez’s crop top and trousers outfit. The casual yet romantic look served as a sartorial prelude to the big occasion. The best part? Her entire ensemble is under $140. (You can check out her entire look here.)
On Aug. 18, Lopez and Affleck were photographed while out and about in downtown Savannah with Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz and Affleck’s three children, Violet Affleck (16), Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck (13), and Samuel Garner Affleck (10). For a day of exploring the historic city with her family, the bride-to-be put together a neutral beige outfit that comprised a duo of pieces from Amalie the Label: an ivory-hued crop top and a pair of wide-leg linen trousers to match. While Lopez’s breezy pants felt like a quintessential summer piece, her top featured all-over ruching on its bodice, adding a romantic element to the casual end-of-summer look. For shoes, the actor slipped into a pair of black, $70 platform sandals from her own footwear line, JLO Jennifer Lopez. Lastly, she added a pair of designer sunnies — the cat-eye Armour shades from Balmain ($730) — for a luxe touch.
You may not be familiar with the label behind Lopez’s ensemble, and for good reason: All evidence suggests that J.Lo is the first star to wear Amalie the Label in public. The brand is available to shop exclusively at Showpo, an affordable Sydney-based e-tailer, as one of its in-house labels. At its core, the brand serves as a more sustainable, eco-conscious leg of the business. The bulk of Amalie the Label pieces are made from linen and other eco-friendly materials like tencelis — a plant-based fiber, which requires considerably fewer resources like water, energy, pesticides, and fertilizers in production — while still retailing at an affordable price point. (For example, the most expensive piece on the site currently sells for only $120.)
In the edit ahead, you’ll be able to shop Lopez’s exact outfit. Plus, you can browse TZR’s picks for emulating a similar celeb-approved summer look.
