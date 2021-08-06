This Goes-With-Everything Shirt Is Made From Bananas & Pineapples

As fashion brands continue to make sustainability a priority in all facets of their business, some labels are coming up with inventive ways to incorporate natural and/or recycled material into their products. One area of exploration is the use of plants and fruits in engineering fashion goods. Luxury house Hermès launched a mushroom leather-based handbag earlier this year while smaller emerging brands like Allégorie turn mango and apple pits into accessories. Now, sustainable loungewear label PANGAIA is hopping on the trend too. PANGAIA’s new fruit and plant-based loungewear pieces are made from the label’s eco-friendly fabric dubbed FRUTFIBER and PLNTFIBER.

Simply put: PLNTFIBER is made entirely from renewable, fast-growing plant sources such as bamboo, Himalayan nettle, eucalyptus, and seaweed. These plant species do not require any pesticides, fertilizers, or additional water to grow. FRUTFIBER, on the other hand, is a blend of sustainably sourced bamboo lyocell (eco-friendly rayon), pineapple leaf, and banana leaf fibers. All of these materials are by-products of the food supply chain, which would otherwise be thrown out in landfills.

Both FRUTFIBER and PLNTFIBER were designed as a more sustainable alternative to conventional cotton. (Cotton notoriously requires copious amounts of water to be used in production and processing, more so than any other material.) In releasing these new fabrics, PANGAIA hopes to lead by example in reducing the fashion industry’s reliance on cotton and synthetics. The new range is comprised of 20 items — hoodies, T-shirts, T-shirt dresses, track pants, and shorts — all rendered in a variety of bright, summery colors and soft, neutral hues. Prices range from $95 for a basic tee to $195 for a lightweight hoodie.

The collection also has a cool tech component to it. Users will be able to scan a QR code, which is printed directly on each garment’s care label, in order to access the product’s digital passport. The passport provides an interactive way to familiarize yourself with each product’s supply chain journey and its environmental impact. (PANGAIA first introduced these digital passports earlier this year in an effort to encourage greater transparency, traceability, and circularity in the fashion industry.)

Below, shop TZR’s favorite pieces from PANGAIA’s fruit and plant-based clothing drop. Should you want to learn more about the fabrics or explore additional products, head over to the brand’s website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.