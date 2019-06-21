Kendall Jenner Just Recreated One Of Bella Hadid’s Best Outfits (& Now You’ll Want To Do The Same)

Now that Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are pretty much inseparable besties — bonding over Memorial Day weekend on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht in Monaco — their distinctive styles seem to be rubbing off on each other. You know what they say about friends starting to look alike over time. Case in point: Kendall Jenner's brown leather outfit is the epitome of Bella Hadid circa-April 2019.

The model is already known for her off-duty aesthetic, but since she's been in New York, Jenner has truly stepped up her street style game. She's no doubt taken a few tips from her Manhattanite partner-in-crime and fellow runway icon, Hadid.

On Thurs., for instance, Jenner dressed for a rainy evening in chocolate-colored leather separates that were so very Bella. As you probably remember (because who could forget), Hadid sported a stunning three-piece leather ensemble similar to this one to Variety's Power of Women Luncheon just a couple months ago.

Jenner even sort of recreated the 22-year-old's hairstyle for the look, pulling it back into a slicked bun like Hadid often wears. The original Rosetta Getty outfit featured retro bellbottoms, a matching tube top that looked to have been copped from the '90s, and a tailored blazer, topped off with a mini handbag in leopard print.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The latest rendition exhibited by the Proactiv spokesperson was more of a slick trench and straight-leg pants kind of combo, so Jenner didn't copy her bestie's memorable look entirely. The chestnut jacket featured a structured lapel and tie belt. She layered it over a plain white tank and wore it with its corresponding glossy trousers, topping it off with chunky sneakers and a white, chain-link shoulder bag.

She took the chic leather look out for a late-night beignet run (as you can see from her Instagram Story) in the same way she sported that glamorous bodycon dress to a deli just days before. Needless to say, Jenner is turning into a certified New Yorker.

Channel the model's look with similar pieces, ahead.

Shop The Look