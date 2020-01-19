Award show season is in full effect, and the stars are proving no holds barred for the first round of heavy-hitting ceremonies. Filled with an array of statement-making gowns, suits, and everything in between, the fashion looks at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are no exception. In fact, there were plenty of red-carpet moments that were chock full of inspiration.

On Jan. 19 guests arrived to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in an exciting assortment of unique looks, all of which had something to offer. With a laundry list of street-style moments to pull from, it comes as no surprise that leading ladies like Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson offered up ample inspo on the red carpet, too. (J.Lo stunned in classically glam velvet, while Johansson took a sultry satin approach).

As observed at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, Old Hollywood glamour and bright colors were the rage, and the looks on the SAG awards red carpet made it apparent that the trends are just getting started. Kathryn Newton stole the show in an orange sherbet Maison Valentino gown, styled by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The Big Little Lies star's look was intensified by killer details that included a unique neckline and dramatic puffed shoulders. "I woke up and the sun was shining so I wanted to feel like the sun," said Newton during her red carpet interview.

Additionally, Game of Thrones breakout actor Nathalie Emmanuel wowed the crowd in a strapless Miu Miu gown that was nothing short of breathtaking. Featuring a strapless neckline and oversized bow at the bodice, the gown was rendered in a muted floral print that's on par with the '60s theme that's quickly blowing up in the fashion scene right now.

Look ahead for a roundup of all the best ensembles of the night that are worth bookmarking for later.

Kathryn Newton

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton kept the citrus red-carpet trend of 2020 alive in a stunning floor-length dress from Valentino.

Millie Bobby Brown

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown sported an pants-focused ensemble from Louis Vuitton.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Game of Thrones actor chose a Miu Miu ball gown with a retro-inspired print, accessorizing with minimal jewelry.

Zoë Kravitz

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Proving there's nothing the Big Little Lies star can't pull off, Kravitz perfectly styled a quaint column dress with above-the-elbow gloves and a sleek pixie cut.

Lupita Nyong'o

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the Us star dazzled in a sparkly sequined gown and dripped in Forevermark diamonds.

Margot Robbie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie went with a plaid ruffled number by Chanel with piled-on pearls and chains for an outcome that was extremely chic.

Jennifer Lopez

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's black tie ensemble features a velvet strapless gown with an enlarged bow accent at the back and multiple pieces of diamond jewelry.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Fleabag writer and actor wowed in a velvet column gown with an embellished knitted mesh cape top and fine jewelry by Fernando Jorge.

Scarlett Johansson

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The Marriage Story leading lady looks sculpted in a shiny sheer floor-length number. Architectural jewelry and a bright red lip finishes the head-turning look perfectly.