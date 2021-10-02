Jennifer Lopez Designed An ‘80s-Inspired Bag Because She Knows You’ll Love It

Jennifer Lopez and Coach fans know that the pair have been working together for a few seasons now. Lopez has become a muse for the label (led by Creative Director Stuart Vevers) thanks to her bright personality and A-list star power. Back in 2020, she launched a handbag with the brand, dubbed the Hutton Shoulder Bag, and now she’s back with even bigger news. For Lopez’s second collaboration with Coach, the lineup features not only bags, but also ready-to-wear pieces.

On Oct. 6, the collab will make its debut online, allowing fans to shop all the glorious fall attire like shearling coats, fur-lined vests, and accessories. The collection of bags have the perfect warm tones of red, cream, and browns that instantly remind you of autumn. The lineup will also include reimagined versions of Coach’s best-selling items, such as the chain belt bag with turnlock, which was developed specifically for Lopez, and the Field Tote, which pays homage to Lopez’s New York City roots (she was raised in the Bronx). The latter bag will feature a Big Apple skyline motif.

“Coach and I have a lot in common. Mostly we believe in the power of being real — in authenticity,” said Lopez in a press statement. “This collection is so Coach and so me. It’s wearable, and a little bit glamorous, but also sporty. It’s that mix that really excites me. It’s the unedited, unfiltered, raw version of us.”

(+) Courtesy Of Coach (+) Courtesy Of Coach (+) Courtesy Of Coach INFO 1/3

Photographer Renell Medrano captured Lopez for the official campaign imagery, where she modeled the new pieces you can expect to shop soon. The price range for the Coach x J.Lo collection is $68 to $2,400. If you’re in the market for fresh fall attire, whether it be a going-out handbag or a cozy, fuzzy vest, you’ll find the perfect piece within the Oct. 6 drop. For those who were particularly obsessed with the polished hardware details in her first bag collab, you’ll be happy to know that this design appears on the new belt bag too.

Check out what to expect from the collection, below, then stay tuned as this post will be updated with direct shopping links once the items launch.

