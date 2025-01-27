When it comes to bombshell glam, few do it better than JLo. From her form fitting fashions to her nude glossy lips, she has a few staples that always work when she wants to make a sultry statement (and when doesn’t she?). That said, she tends to mix things up a bit more with her hairstyles. Sleek buns, big bouncy blowouts, and smooth, shiny waves are all equally valuable looks in her repertoire — and each no less glamorous than the next. So when she recently wore her hair in the on-trend ‘90s updo that’s made fans of A-listers like Megan Fox and Keke Palmer, it was a perfect match, thanks to the style’s sense of effortless sex appeal.

No surprise, Lopez’s tousled updo was the creation of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton — who has given fellow client Kim Kardashian similar looks — for the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26th. The actor has a starring role in this film adaptation of the stage musical from the early ‘90s, so perhaps the decade’s hairstyles were part of Appleton’s mood board. However, he’s already made it clear that this Pamela Anderson inspired updo has become one of his specialties, so it was only a matter of time before he tried it out on JLo. And as you might expect, she was the perfect candidate.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

What defines this particular style is its illusion of haphazardness, with pieces loosely piled on top plus a few escaping tendrils. In fact, Anderson has joked that hers were created on-the-go using a spare pair of unerwear in lieu of a hair tie. While Appleton’s carefully crafted versions obviously require a lot more time and consideration, he still manages to get that signature effortless that makes this updo desirable to so many stars. Here, it’s paired with Lopez’s custom Valdrin Sahiti black lace dress with a crystalized web overlay as well as her go-to bombshell makeup by Mary Phillips (think ultra lush lashes and her quintessential nude lip) to complete her seductive red carpet style from head to toe.

While the updo is a new addition to Lopez’s hairstyle rotation, her stamp approval means the ‘90s trend isn’t going anywhere — so expect more and more celebrities to hop on board through awards season and beyond. And if you’ve yet to try out this party-ready hairstyle just yet, consider this your sign to go for it and channel your own inner bombshell.