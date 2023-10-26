Jennifer Lawrence’s relationship with Dior runs deep. Perhaps you remember the white drop-waist number she wore to the 85th Academy Awards in 2013 (yes, the dress she tripped on while accepting her Oscar)? Or the baby bump-hugging glittery maxi she chose for the Don’t Look Up premiere in 2019? This past summer, she, once again, made a statement in a fiery red number from the label while attending the Cannes Film Festival. But now, we may just have a new favorite J.Law/ Dior moment. On Oct. 24, the A-lister wowed in a little black dress from the French fashion house at the 2023 WWD Honors event.

On Tuesday night, the No Hard Feelings actor took to the red carpet at the event, which was held at Casa Cipriani, a private members-only club in Manhattan. Hailing from the luxury label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Lawrence’s LBD was a fitting choice for the evening, as she presented the John B. Fairchild Honor to Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s artistic director of womenswear. (Shout out to Lawrence’s stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, for getting her hands on the straight-off-the-runway piece.) The number appeared to be constructed out of thick wool and featured a belted waist and a draped shoulder. Lawrence gave the polished look a sultry feel by slightly pulling one shoulder down — a styling technique that took off on the PFW runways last month.

On the shoe front, she went with a pair of early aughts-looking nude pumps from The Row. (Note: If anyone can bring back the 2010s shoe, it’s Lawrence.) Finally, the actor accessorized with gold statement earrings and an oversized bangle from Tiffany & Co.

Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images

Little black dresses seemed to be the sartorial theme of the evening. In addition to Lawrence, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung wore the shade from head to toe. Her Miu Miu ensemble consisted of a halter neck mini, logo-embossed handbag, and crystal-embellished heels. Then there was Madelyn Cline, whose monochromatic moment included a sheer long-sleeve maxi and complementing pumps.

(+) Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Unfortunately, Lawrence’s exact LBD isn’t available yet (it’ll drop this spring!), but TZR did manage to find a similar piece. Snag the accompanying styles below to recreate her latest red carpet moment.